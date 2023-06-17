Anđela Jovanović married Fun

Anđela Jovanović, daughter of Dragan Jovanović and Branka Pujić, got married

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The daughter of Dragan Gagij Jovanović and Branka Pujić, actress Anđela Jovanović, married her longtime partner, athlete Mihailo Dudaš.

Angela and Mihail have been in a relationship for three years, and the wedding ceremony was held in the circle of their closest relatives. Only close friends and family attended the wedding, and the beautiful actress shone in a wedding dress with bare shoulders. The young actress and her partner decided to have a secret wedding on a large farm in Krčedin.

There were about twenty guests in total, while the farmhouse was decorated according to the taste of the newlyweds. The property is decorated with greenery, trees with lush flowering crowns and grass, and a stone path leads to the pool. Angela was not demanding when it came to decorations, she reduced everything to a minimum, and the tables and the area around them were decorated very modestly.

Among the first guests was the actress Anđelka Prpić, who did not separate from her partner with whom she had a daughter three weeks ago.

The source spoke to the media about Angela’s wedding:

“Angela and Mihail wanted the wedding to remain a secret, especially because it was an intimate celebration. Even though it became known, Angela did not let it ruin her most important day. The two of them got through that moment together, as they will every next one now. as a married couple,” the source told “Blic” and added:

“At the beginning of the relationship, they agreed on what they wanted their wedding to look like and they both had the same vision for that day. As they are both celebrities, as well as Angela’s parents, they wanted to be alone for 24 hours without cameras.”

