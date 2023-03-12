Anđela Veštica recently complained that she is very hurt and not well, and that the reason for this is the breakup with her boyfriend, and now there has been a twist.

Anđela announced herself on social networks and revealed that she and Nenad are in love again and on the verge of marriage! The starlet posted a photo on social networks, where she told her fiance that she loved him, and a ring could be seen in the background.

Fans and followers were shocked first by the breakup, then by the quick reconciliation, so numerous comments just followed, and Anđela explained what it was all about – “We have been engaged for a month, and there was an argument that we resolved, and we have problems like any couple“.

Anđela Veštica revealed that she earned a 300,000-euro apartment from photos on the site for adults, and she repeatedly emphasized that she makes a good living from naked pictures. She then touched her breasts and revealed that she currently has “tens” and that she doesn’t want to stop there.

“I have dozens, but I would still like to increase my breasts! In America, there are women who implant up to 3,000 cubic meters each, but our doctors can’t get that many implants, so I would have to have surgery abroad,” she said recently in a show and added that she sometimes has health problems because of her large breasts: “My spine hurts when I stand for a long time or clean the house. Then I have to lie down to rest. Sometimes I get stiff, but then I go for a massage and it passes. As hard as it is, I’m satisfied, because I wouldn’t like to be a girl without breasts”.

