Anđelka Bojović, Luka Bojović’s mother, spoke about the allegations that he left Serbia.

There is no more difficult thing and no greater pain than when a mother loses a child. Unfortunately, I lost one son forever and I don’t want to be without another one! This is how Anđelka Bojović, the mother of Luka Bojović, who, after serving more than ten years in a Spanish prison, was deported to Serbia at the end of November last year and who, allegedly, has now left our country.

Luke, upon his arrival in the country, lost every trace. However, he was reportedly seen at the airport recently. “Of course, I saw my son briefly when he came to Serbia. But neither then, nor now, I do not know his further movements, nor where he stayed. As a mother, I avoided asking him about it, even on the phone, or putting him in danger or endangering him in any way.. And we know that his safety is at risk…”, Anđelka Bojović tells “Novosti”. The mother claims that she learned from the media that her son allegedly recently left Serbia.

“Luka and I did not see each other often. The most important thing to me is that he is safe and well. Whether he traveled and where, even if I knew everything, I would never tell anyone. After all, he is a grown man, a free citizen of this country, no one is prosecuting him, and therefore, he can travel wherever he wants and where it will be good for him. That, for me as a mother, is the most important thing. Because when you lose a child, you are always afraid that something like that will happen again Still, neither my daughter Marija nor I can recover from Nikola’s death. Therefore, may Luka be healthy and well, wherever he is!”, she said.

On whether, possibly, Luka headed for Montenegro, where his ancestors, including his father, the now deceased Vuk Bojović, the long-time director of the Belgrade Zoo and where his family owns a house on Durmitor, as well as a summer house by the sea, are from, Anđelka Bojović she did not want to comment.

“May he go to the end of the world! Just let him be alive, healthy and happy,” said Luka’s mother briefly. Luka Bojović arrived in Serbia after spending more than ten years in a Spanish prison, and was arrested in 2012 in Valencia by was followed by his wife. He was convicted in 2014 for organized crime, but his sentence included two years, which he spent in custody. He was sentenced to three years in prison for falsifying documents, five years for criminal conspiracy, and ten years in prison for possession of weapons – a total of 18. He was acquitted of the charges of involvement in the murder of Milan Jurišić Juret.

According to Spanish law, a foreigner has the right to parole after serving half of his sentence, so Bojović was given the opportunity to get out of prison. However, he was still banned from staying in Spain, where, unofficially, his wife still lives and works and where their children are. His first words when he felt the Serbian soil under his feet were:

“I’m happy to be back, I can’t wait to see my mother and sister, friends. For now I can’t say anything publicly, nor what my future plans are. There will be an opportunity for that too. Thank you for your understanding”.

