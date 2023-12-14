Andre Braugher is dead! The actor was 61 years old

Andre Braugher, a two-time Emmy Award-winning actor who starred in the hit series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died Monday. He was 61 years old. Braugher died on Monday, after a short illness, Jennifer Allen, Braugher’s agent, confirmed to Variety, writes News.ro.

Andre Braugher was known for playing Captain Raymond Holt on the crime comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” from 2013 to 2021. He won an Emmy Award for playing Detective Frank Pembleton on NBC’s “Homicide: Life on Street” in 1998, his final year on the series. Braugher’s intense performance made him one of the standout stars of this drama, which was produced by Barry Levinson, Tom Fontana and David Simon, the former Baltimore Sun reporter who wrote the 1991 non-fiction book “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets”.

Braugher also won an Emmy for Miniseries or Movie for his performance as the master criminal on the FX series “Thief” in 2006. In the television movie “Kojak”, he played Kojak’s second in command, then at “Homicide: Life on the Street”. He also played a detective in “Hack” from 2002 to 2004, then switched to a psychiatrist in “House, MD.”

Andre Braugher was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for supporting actor for his role in Men of a Certain Age. He continued to appear in feature films as his TV career expanded, with roles in “City of Angels,” “Frequency,” “Poseidon,” “Primal Fear,” “Duets,” “The Mist,” “Fantastic Four”: Rise of the Silver Surfer”, “Salt” and “The Gambler”. He told Variety that his family is more important than pursuing a big lead role. “It was an interesting career, but I think it could have been bigger,” he says. “I think he could have covered several disciplines: directing, production, all these different things. But it would have been at the expense of my own life.” He was married to Ami Brabson, who also appeared in “Homicide: Life on the Street”, and has three children.

Photo source Billboard