André Onana saves the tribute to Bobby Charlton ~ Badalfohmoh

Author of an impressive match during the 3rd day of the Champions League where Manchester United hosted Copenhangen, the Cameroonian goalkeeper saved the tribute to Charlton.

After the death a few days ago of one of its greatest legends in the person of Bobby CHARLTON, Manchester United had the opportunity yesterday at home, in the Champions League, to pay him a most heartfelt tribute. He who was one of the major architects of the club’s first trophy in the competition during the 1960s. For that, what could be better than a victory at home; in front of his audience, especially when we know the club’s catastrophic debut this season in the competition. The tribute evening brought the emotion to its peak, when in the 72nd minute, Harry Maguire opened the scoring for the Red Devils. The scenario is perfect.

The Mancunians are heading towards a victory which will allow them to pay worthy tribute to their illustrious predecessor, when in stoppage time of the match, Mc Tomminnay concedes a penalty. Thunderbolt at Old Traford! The Danes are then one kick away from spoiling the cocktail of emotions in tribute to Sir Bobby CHARLTON. The audience holds their breath! All Mancunian hopes are now placed in the hands of their last rampart André ONANA. The Copenhagen player rushes, shoots and sees his shot stopped by the firm hand of ONANA, who had flown to the right side. Old Traford exults. The other players rush to ONANA to congratulate him. He who has been so criticized since the start of the season, makes the right save at the right time, to SAVE THE TRIBUTE TO SIR BOBBY CHARLTON. Quite a symbol! A save that will certainly go down in the annals of Manchester United.

« SAINT » Bobby CHARLTON can now rest in peace in the skies of Manchester, “Saint Andrew » will continue to maintain the legend he helped build, in his garden at Old Traford.

Luck or chance? Onana’s response

First of all, author of 3 decisive saves in the match, the bronze medalist of CAN 2021 blocked the penalty of the 26-year-old Swedish striker in the 97th minute, allowing the reds to pocket the first victory (1-0 ) of the season in the competition against the Mancunians.

Asked about his performance, the former Inter goalkeeper returned to this penalty and spoke especially about the future:

I was confident I was confident that I was going to do it. In the end For us it had to be done it had to be won I am very happy with this victory now we have to move forward we have to make the effort because it won’t be easy big challenges await us and we have to prepare. C: André Onana

Did you watch the match? How did you find it? I have nothing to complain about, it was a great match.

With all my love !

Badal

