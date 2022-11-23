Home World Andrea and Anthea: the two Italians among the reserves of the new European astronauts
Andrea and Anthea: the two Italians among the reserves of the new European astronauts

Andrea and Anthea: the two Italians among the reserves of the new European astronauts

Two women, three men and the first parastronaut with a disability. ESA’s new class of European astronauts was presented at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, after the closure of the ESA Council at ministerial level #ESA 2022. And among the reserves there are also two Italians: they are Andrea Patassa31 years old from Spoleto, e Anthea Comellini, 30 years old, from Chiari in the province of Brescia. “The selection was tough, it was difficult to choose,” explained managing director Joseph Aschbacher.

In detail, the Agency has selected five new career astronauts who will train for future space missions: Sophie Adenot (France), Pablo Álvarez Fernández (Spain), Rosemary Coogan (Great Britain), Raphaël Liégeois (Belgium), Marco Siber (Switzerland).

The first parastronaut is instead John McFall (Great Britain). “I hope I can inspire others,” were his first words. “I want to show that science and space are for everyone.”

Among the reserves are Meganne Christian (UK), Anthea Comellini (Italy), Sara García Alonso (Spain), Andrea Patassa (Italy), Carmen Possnig (Austria), Arnaud Prost (France), Amelie Schoenenwald (Germany), Aleš Svoboda (Czech Republic), Sławosz Uznański (Poland), Marcus Wandt (Sweden), Nicola Winter.

