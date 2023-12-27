Andrea di Mateo on onlifans | Fun

Drea de Mateo posed with Karmen Elektra

Source: Instagram/dreadematteo

Actress Andrea Donna di Matteo (52) was introduced to the domestic audience in the hit series “The Sopranos”, in which she was supposed to appear in only one episode. Drea then impressed the producers into expanding her role as Adriana and she eventually became a series regular.

Because of this, the entire script had to be changed, but all the effort paid off when Drea won an Emmy Award for her role in “The Sopranos.” We also saw the actress in the “Desperate Housewives” series about “Joy”, the story of Joey Tribiani from the “Friends” series in which Drea played the character of his own sister, and in August of this year she announced that she was opening an account on the adult platform Onlyfans.

Drea has a son and a daughter and often posts pictures with them on social networks, and now her account is filled with pictures in her underwear, but also those where she poses with the equally challenging Carmen Elektra.

(WORLD)

