Andrea Margelletti: “The toxic cloud towards Europe? It’s just an explosion of Russian propaganda”

Professor, what do you think of the news of the depleted uranium ammunition depot that would have been destroyed by a Russian bombing? Did it really happen?

“Maybe the Russians actually bombed an arms depot. But from here to say that it was a reserve full of depleted uranium passes. There is no evidence. And therefore also the narration on the possible toxic cloud that will soon weigh on the whole of Europe is. in all likelihood, just the umpteenth way of telling European countries that by arming Ukraine they are making a fatal mistake. A misstep that could also have dangerous effects on the health of Europeans. In all of this, however, the Russians deliberately forget one thing…».

Which?

“That in Bakhmut their army used incendiary weapons prohibited by international conventions.”

Today’s news. The G7 has warned countries supplying arms to Russia: “Stop or we will respond”. What does this further stance entail?

“The war also had a positive side. In other words, that Europe and the NATO countries have reunited. It is therefore fair to clearly reiterate that anyone who provides support and weapons to Russia will be further sanctioned”.

How do you judge Zelensky’s participation, in person, at the G7 summit in Hiroshima?

“Great. It is thanks to the numerous trips of the President of Ukraine in this year of war that attention to the conflict has not died down. If he hadn’t made himself seen and heard, he wouldn’t have gotten the right media attention.”

And what do you think of Zelensky’s statement in Rome that Russia has already lost?

“That in some ways he’s right. Meanwhile, the Russians have not won what they initially thought could result in a blitzkrieg. And then, as I said before, they reunited Europe around NATO that France and the United States, I’m talking about at the time of Trump, denigrated so much”.