Andrea Margelletti’s point: “That’s why Zelensky told the Pope that the peace plan must only be Ukrainian”

Professor Margelletti, Zelensky met the Pope this afternoon and literally declared: «It was an honor for me to meet His Holiness, but he knows my position, the war is in Ukraine and the plan must be Ukrainian». What do these words mean?

“There are of course two positions. The photograph of this sentence – having nothing more than this declaration – is that there are two positions that are similar in form but profoundly different in substance. For the Holy Father, the end of the war could mean the interruption of hostilities. For the Ukrainian government, on the other hand, the end of the war coincides with the reconquest of the territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

So would a ceasefire be enough for the Vatican?

«I cannot comment on the thought of the Holy See without an official communiqué. What we can say is that Russia has also annexed a part of Ukraine, consequently Kiev’s wish is for the Ukrainian government to have sovereignty over the entire state.”

Is there a peace plan of the Holy See?

«As far as there could be but as usual, logically, the Holy See moves through extremely secretive channels that avoid journalists as much as the devil. Bear in mind that the political world thrives on consensus but the Holy See does not, it does not have a problem with the re-election of its representatives”.

What remains instead of the Chinese peace plan?

«The Chinese plan was never a peace plan. It’s an extremely vague mission statement. One of the big problems is that many are overwhelmed by the desire for an end to hostilities to the point of confusing reality with hopes”.

And you’re not one of them, I assume. Why?

“For the same reason that I was one of the very few commentators who predicted that there would be war. The desire for peace cannot go against the logic of events. This means that in a year of war the situation has worsened. On what basis do we place a serious peace debate when the only formal move Moscow has made has been the annexation of a part of Ukraine? Are the Russians slowing down the bombing? Are the Russians calling for a truce? On what basis can we have hope for peace?”.

What could then be a way out?

“There is no way out. Until Russia makes serious proposals for dialogue there is no way out and the risks of spreading the conflict are ever greater. A year ago it was said that they did not want to give Kiev even tanks, now the British have given missiles with a range of at least 300 km: what are we discussing? As long as Russia continues to attack Ukraine relentlessly, the Ukrainians will only be able to defend the territories captured by the Russians. This, moreover, is the right to self-defense sanctioned by the United Nations”.

So are we at a standstill?

«No, we are in a phase of war. There is no stall. In Ukraine people continue to kill and die every day».

Meanwhile, at Bakhmut the Ukrainian forces advance by two kilometres. What is not clear is whether or not this advance marks the beginning of the expected Kiev counter-offensive.

«Two thousand meters are few, there are walks that last longer. This is a war, as is evident, which is calculated in the conquest of metres, not of kilometres. It could be a very long conflict.”

Yet US Secretary of State Blinken telephoned Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba to discuss preparations for the counteroffensive. At what stage is this counter-offensive?

«Many of the weapons that the West has to give to Ukraine have not yet arrived because there is a need for time for personnel training. Our fear makes us think that there is a decisive battle to end everything. But is not so. For a year now, journalists have been asking me: when does the war end? But the question to ask shouldn’t be this but: who will win? Because depending on who wins there will be different consequences. In other words, one wonders when the war ends as if the consequences weren’t important».