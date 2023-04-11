Home World Andrea Papi was killed by a bear, the family is now denouncing the state; the ANSA Video
Andrea Papi was killed by a bear, the family is now denouncing the state; the ANSA Video

His lifeless body was found Andrea Papithe 26-year-old runner who disappeared above the town of hotin Trentino. The body was found in the night between 5 and 6 March in a forest in the Val di Sole.

As it reports The GazetteAccording to the results of an autopsy performed on Friday, Papi succumbed to injuries inflicted by a bear, the source said. The DNA test should allow the animal to be identified in the coming days.
The hypothesis put forward by the investigators was confirmed by the three experts – a coroner, a veterinarian and an animal DNA expert – who performed the autopsy tests. The president of the Province of TrentoMaurizio Fugatti signed a contingent and urgent order for the culling of the specimen responsible for the attack, while he announced that he will ask Ispra to proceed with the suppression of three bears deemed problematic (Mj5, Jj4 and M62). Furthermore, next week he will meet the minister of the environment to ask for a change in the management model of large carnivores in Trentino.

Currently the family has already relied on lawyers. The intention is to contest the ways in which the Life Ursus project has been implemented, without a consultative referendum among the population of the area.

