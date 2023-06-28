andrea pirlo the new coach of sampdoria | Sports

Andrea Pirlo replaces Dejan Stanković at Sampdoria in Serie B.

Source: MN PRESS

Andrea Pirlo replaces Dejan Stanković on the bench of Sampdoria. The Italian club confirmed through its official website that the famous Italian football player is the new head of the coaching staff and that he will contract signed until June 30, 2025. His main task will be to return the team from Serie B to Serie A.

Sampdoria had huge problems last season, both financially, which threatened their existence, and on the field. Stanković tried to save them from relegation, but he did not succeed, they were moved to a lower rank of the competition, after which the Serbian expert left.

The former coach of Crvena zvezda thanked everyone for what he had done, but after leaving he admitted that it was not easy.

“Professionally, the situation at the club deteriorated drastically after my arrival. It was already difficult in December, but it became extremely difficult when the transfer window ended. On a professional level, I was disappointed, because when you go on a suicide mission, you have to you agree to what you are doing,” Stanković said at the time.

Now his former opponent on the field, Andre Pirlo, has a difficult task ahead of him…



See description

Officially – the legendary Italian instead of Stanković on the Sampdoria bench!

Hide description

Source: Profimedia/SportimageBr. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: YouTube/UC Sampdoria/ScreenshotBr. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: YouTube/UC Sampdoria/ScreenshotBr. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Profimedia/Andrea Staccioli / Insidefoto/Sipa USABr. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: Profimedia/Marco Bucco/LaPresseBr. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/Inter Club AlbaniaBr. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: Profimedia/SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News image: 8 8 / 8