Bayern’s coach spoke at the conference about his team, Partizan, Grobari and the defeat at the Audi home

Izvor: YouTube/FC Bayern Basketball/Screenshot

Andrea Trinchieri was not in the mood to talk for a long time after the defeat of his Bayern team against Partizan, but at the press conference he spent more time talking about the match. First of all, he spoke about the form of the black and whites in the strongest competition. “We played against a team that is currently in the best form in the Euroleague. I have to say that the end of the second quarter and the third quarter were the key factors. We were tied at 33:33 and we made four offensive fouls in a row, we also gave them six gift-throws. In the third quarter they were better and we didn’t find a way to play in attack,” the Italian expert briefly summed up his impressions.

After Željko Obradović spoke about the fact that he understands Trinkieri’s big problems, the Italian said that he does not want to talk too much about those “personnel” matters. “I can say we’re missing four or five players, but even if you’re missing 25 players you can foul. Good performances come and go, it’s all part of a crazy calendar, but when you’re not able to use fouls when you’re not in the bonus, to help your defense in a situation where you lack centers, wings… Then you can’t win. That’s all I told the players”.

When will the injured return? “When are they coming back? I don’t even ask anymore. He’s been here for three months. Obst came back today, but after two months. Harris two or three more months, Hunter? I have no idea. Winston? One five is always out. We never had a team. I don’t like to cry, that’s how it is. What we have to do is not difficult. If we have to play like this, we will play like this”.

Trinkieri was also asked if the performance in front of 2,000 Grobars surprised his players and took them out of their rhythm at the beginning of the match? “I know what it means to play against Partizan in front of their fans and we played in Stark Arena. Were we surprised? I don’t believe it. They are the best fans in the world without a doubt, wherever they go, it’s always like this”.

Also, the former coach of the black and white team spoke about the chances of “Steamroller” to reach the Top 8 stage of the Euroleague. “Partizan has a huge chance to enter the eight and everything depends on the schedule. I think everything depends on when you meet a team – what is their form, who is failing, who is not failing, whether you are playing at home, away… They have a tough schedule, they play against all the teams that are there. I think they have a good chance.”