Andrea Trinkieri – Partizan weaker than last season | Sports

Do you agree with the assessment of former Partizan coach Andrea Trinkieri? He thinks that black and white are weaker than last year.

Partisan replaced four players this summer compared to last season. Thus Matijas Lesor, Jam Madar, Janis Papapetrou and Dante Exum left the club, where practically all of them had a very important role in the team, while now their places will have to be filled by Frank Kaminski, PJ Douzer, Mateus Pojitka and Ognjen Jaramaz.

The black and whites have ambitions to reach the final four of the Euroleague and we will see where they are in relation to such an idea already on Thursday against Maccabi (20.05) in Tel Aviv, but if you ask their former coach Andrea Trinchieri – they should not be too optimistic !? In the announcement of the season in the Euroleague, Trinkieri assessed that it is Partizan weaker than last seasonwhich is a bold prediction if you consider that Kevin Panter, Zach Leday and James Nunnally are still together, which is a pleasure that the black and whites have not had in a long time.

“Partizan looks weaker than last season, first of all because it was left without Matijas Lesor, who is irreplaceable. Maybe this is even the case with Dante Exum (that it is irreplaceable, see author.)but PJ Dowzer is getting better game by game“, Trinkieri told “Basket News” ahead of the start of the new Euroleague season.

“They added to the team a tall center like Frank Kaminski, but they still lack an athletic strong basketball player like Lessor.” is the Italian’s rating, while it is well known that the black and whites are looking for reinforcements.

Let’s remind you, Trinkieri is currently without a club after parting with Bayern, while Partizan started in the ABA League with a convincing victory over Mornar. Before the away game in Tel Aviv, coach Željko Obradović said that he does not care too much about the fact that the first game is the most difficult away game, while captain Kevin Panter promised that he will be an even better leader.

