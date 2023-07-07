Home » Andreana Čekić on alcohol and driving | Fun
Andreana Čekić on alcohol and driving | Fun

Andreana Čekić revealed how she reacts when she drinks a few more drinks, but also that she started driving a little faster.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Singer Andreana Čekić, who recently replaced the Serbian capital with the Austrian one, surprised everyone when she posted a selfie and showed how she lost 15 kilograms in the last few months. Darko Lazić’s godmother attended his celebration and on that occasion she gathered numerous media representatives to whom she answered interesting questions.

She revealed when she said the last “I’m sorry God”, as one of Darko’s new tracks reads, in traffic – “‘I’m sorry God’ was the last time I said it in traffic. I behave in accordance with the people of Belgrade, I interfere and so on… When I was nice, no one would let me enter the column, and now I’m a little arrogant, but only a little“, the singer said and added that like her colleague Dara Bubamara, she sometimes drives fast: “Dara and I drive the same car, or rather the same brand of car, Mercedes GT, and he doesn’t even know that it goes slow“.

When asked if she had ever sat in a car with someone who had been drinking, she said – “I have never, at least not that I know of. I am someone who generally takes care when someone drives me. When I am alone, joking aside, I can and to add gas, but only when I’m alone. When someone is driving me, I don’t let it exceed 140”.


She also revealed how alcohol affects her: “He makes me sing a song, “I won’t go home”, and if I drink brandy, he makes me do karate. That’s why I don’t drink brandy. When I drink, I sing, no one can stop me, I’ve never cried drunk,” Andreana said, and then explained why she hasn’t released albums yet:

“If I had someone to make an album with earlier, I would have done it earlier. I just didn’t have an adequate composer. I like one song, but not six. Now Dejan Kostić is here and I really like his work. He worked for me already a couple of songs, and I want him to do the whole album for me. That’s the reason why it didn’t make it to the album now.”


