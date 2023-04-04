Andrej Stojaković only started coaching basketball before high school, and only when the corona virus pandemic broke out did he take the sport seriously.

Andrej Stojaković is waiting to start his NCAA career at Stanford University next year, and during the All-Star game for high school students in America, he shocked everyone when he revealed that he had not even played basketball until recently. Before high school, he only trained for a year, and in fact, it was only when the corona virus pandemic broke out that he was able to fully devote himself to sports.

“There was always a basketball in the house when I was growing up, of course, but when the corona started, that’s when I really devoted myself to basketball. I had so much time because there was no school, I was with my dad in the yard and I played basketball,” revealed Andrej Stojakovic.

He believes he could beat his dad “one-on-one,” but he’s also grateful to have someone to learn from and get advice from.

“That’s when I fell in love with this sport and I’m trying as hard as I can to improve. I’m incredibly grateful for the help I got from my father and from all the people on my way. It was great. I had great people around me who always told me what was best for me, not what I wanted to hear. Now I’m very grateful for that because without them I wouldn’t be here,” said Stojaković junior.

During his career, he had the opportunity to talk not only with his father, but also with many NBA players, and he emphasizes this as the biggest advantage of his position as the son of an NBA legend.

“The children of the players grow up in a different environment, they are often in the locker room and meet other NBA players, but the most important thing is that we get their experience, we listen to the stories of our fathers, as Sabonis uses his father’s experience in the NBA,” he said.

Andrej Stojaković has the opportunity to play for Greece and Serbia, but it remains to be seen when the time comes for whom he will choose. The first time he spoke about his origin, he mentioned Greece, now he added Serbia to it.