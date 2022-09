LONDON – The true health conditions of the Queen Elizabeth before dying. What a king he will be Carlo III. Because Harry e William they will not make peace for now. And why the British people have finally forgiven Camilla in place of “his” Diana. Andrew Morton he is the author of Lady D’s legendary autobiography “The true story from her words” and now of a lucky book on the sovereign who died last week, “The Queen”, published by Rizzoli.