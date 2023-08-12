Andrija Milošević and Djeđa on vacation in Italy | Entertainment

Andrija Milošević and Sandra Tomić love to travel, so they use every free moment to escape from Serbia.

Actor Andrija Milošević and his wife Aleksandra Tomić last month packed their bags and went to Italyand on Instagram they expressed how much they enjoy it.

In one announcement, they stated that Italy would be theirs home even for a monthand they decided on a quieter location, the Sava settlement.

Andrija and Sandra have been together for more than ten years and have a boy, Relja, and they secretly got married on February 1, 2022, which they kept quiet about for a long time.



They both love to travel, so they use every free moment for new experiences, and they enjoy it to the maximum with their one-year-old son Relja.

Take a look at one of the comic clips from this year’s vacation.

