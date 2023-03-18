Home World Andrija Milošević lived on a train for a year Entertainment
Andrija Milošević is today one of the favorite actors, successful in his work, but it was not easy for him once, especially after arriving in Belgrade.

Andrija Milošević became famous with the series “Mixed Marriage” and today he is one of the favorite actors in the region. He left his family home when he was only 16 years old, when he entered the Academy in Cetinje as a talented high school student. In parallel with the filming of the series, he also played in the theater, so he remembered the days when he was not in an enviable situation.

“While I was working on television, I was simultaneously doing tours, playing shows, I was playing almost thirty shows a month. I traveled to Montenegro by train. I play a show here, take the train at 10 pm, arrive in Podgorica in the morning. I play there, take the train, get here … I lived on the train for a year“, Andrija said in the show of his colleague Milan Kalinić on K1 television, and revealed that Jezda made him breakfast because he was hungry, Goran Jeftić found him jobs, that he did not live in prosperity and that then when things were most difficult for him materially, he didn’t think about money.

He started to deal with production, because “pain forced him”, and he was barely surviving on his former salary, and coming to Belgrade was not at all easy.

My salary was 210 euros, and I paid 200 for the apartment. Don’t ask me how I lived on 10 euros. That’s how I got into it. When I did ‘Survivor’, I returned to Belgrade and I walked around New Belgrade, sat in a cafe and watched Nikola Rokvic, Gru and someone else make a guest appearance. They were arguing about something, and then it occurred to me that we should make a play about a rocker, a folkie and a rapper…”, he recalled how he came up with the idea for the play “Sing, Brother”, which was an incredible success.

Today, he is fulfilled both in the business and private fields, and in February of last year, he and his long-time partner and colleague Aleksandra Tomić Đeđa had a son, Relja, and his greatest wish came true – to become a father.

