Andy Cole criticizes Manchester United | Sports

Former center of Manchester United Andy Kol he publicly criticized the actions of his former club. He strongly condemned the decisions of the “red devils” to bring in veteran strikers, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at the age of 36, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who arrived at the age of 35, or Edinson Cavani, who became a United striker at the age of 33.

“We buy senior centre-forwards for a hell of a lot of money and then we always find ourselves in the same situation after a few years. This is Manchester United, we’re better than that,” rwas waiting for the striker who scored as many as 121 goals for the “red devils”.

His statement certainly has something to do with the club’s renewed interest in Harry Kane, the leader of Tottenham who will turn 30 next Sunday. Likewise, Cole made it quite clear what he thinks about the potential arrival of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hoylund, a Dane who is only 20 years old.

“I’m not saying I’d turn Harry Kane down if he became available for real money, of course I wouldn’t. But I think Manchester United over the last five or six years have been bringing in people who are in their mid-thirties or late thirties and then doing it again season after season. That’s why we found ourselves in the position we are in now. In the long term, we were not looking for a player who can carry Manchester United for the next five or 10 years or however long. That’s what Manchester United is built on – for a manager to go into the season with three or four strikers. You are guaranteed what you will get. You might sell someone, but you already have someone of that age who can carry the club forward. For example, I left, but Ruud Van Nistelrooy was there and continued to do it for many years,” said Andy Cole.

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season, and at the moment United’s “nine” is Anthony Martial (27), the best goalscorer is Marcus Rashford (25), although his most common role is to attack on the left wing, and there is also the Englishman Jason Sancho (23), who was the team’s third scorer last season with six goals.

