Andy Rourke, bassist for The Smiths, dies of cancer

Who was your partner in The Smiths, Johnny Marrhas released the sad news on social networks. Andy Rourkebassist for what remains one of the most influential British independent music groups of all time, has died at the age of fifty-nine.

Possibly underappreciated due to the strong personalities of Johnny Marr and Morrissey, Andy Rourke was an essential element of The Smiths’ sound, authoring some bass lines that have gone down in history. To this we must add that, according to Marr, Rourke was always a charming person and a good companion, even “a kind and beautiful soul.”

On this occasion, the cause of death is very clear, and not only because Marr reported it, but because it has been known for some time that Rourke was suffering from pancreatic cancer, one of the hardest types. In fact, since 2007 he was already organizing charity events to fight the disease. Rourke was born on February 17, 1964 in Manchester, a city he never left.

Although his name will always be associated with The Smiths, his musical career continued after the band’s dissolution. His work can be tracked on project disks Freebass (along with two other famous bassists, Peter Hook of Joy Division/New Order y Mani of The Stone Roses), Sinead O’Connor, Badly Drawn Boy, Killing Joke or even in the DARK group with Dolores O’Riordan. Before The Smiths, she had been part of the small band Freak Party, in which he was already a member with Marr.