Andy van der Mejde unrecognizable due to alcohol and drugs | Sport

The famous Dutch football player Andy van der Meijde is unrecognizable today.

Former Dutch football player Endi van der Mejde during his playing days he was known for his speed and long hair, and today looks completely unrecognizable. He will soon celebrate his 44th birthday and seems much older, which was influenced by the big problems he has been facing for almost two decades. Because of injury and depression he ended his career when he was only 30 years old, and while he was playing in England, his non-sporting life took a breather and he has not gotten rid of it to this day.

Since arriving at Everton in 2005, Van der Mejde indulged in alcohol due to stress, he also admitted to using cocaine, while regularly visiting strip clubs. In the end, he no longer looked like a football player, so he ended his career in the amateur club VKE, as PSV fired him before that without playing a match. Did he learn anything from it? Well, it’s hard to say…

They say that he has sorted out his life to some extent, but in the meantime he has lost his hair, which could also have something to do with his non-sporting life. Look at how the former Dutch national team player and whirlwind winger of Ajax and Inter looks today, slightly less of Everton.



“I used to drink seven days a week, especially when I was in Liverpool. That’s the kind of town it is, alcohol flows in streams and there’s cocaine so you can ski on it. I didn’t play, I was depressed and that’s how the gambling started, so visiting strip clubs… I started drinking and snorting cocaine. I couldn’t concentrate on football anymore“, said Van der Mejde in an interview, while after his career he started working as a host of a sports show.

