The defender of Sheffield United and the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Anel Ahmedhodžić, will most certainly move to the Premier League of England this summer.

Last summer, “Oštrice” brought a BiH representative from Malmo, Sweden, who immediately attracted attention with excellent games in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are fighting for promotion to the elite, and Ahmedhodžić, in addition to great games in defense, was also the scorer of five goals with two assists. It attracted three Premiership clubs – Aston Villa, Leicester, Wolverhampton and Newcastle, who want to take the “Dragons” defender to “Bramal Lane”.

The English media, referring to the data on Transfermarkt, state that Malmo will have the right to 13% of the future transfer that exceeds the 4.5 million euros that Sheffield United paid to the Swedish club. Ahmedhodžić has a valid contract until the summer of 2026, but it will be difficult for Sheffield to resist even the richest club of today, such as Newcastle, who will certainly clear the bag for Bosnia and Herzegovina. footballer.

Sheffield United are currently in second place in the Championship table and hold the Premier League spot in their hands.

