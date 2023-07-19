ANFIA Andrea Rampini has been appointed President of the Bus Section of the Association – News

Andrea Rampini, Chief Executive Officer of Rampini Carlo Spa, has been appointed President of the Association’s Bus Section, within the framework of the new ANFIA Governance.

The collective mobility sector is currently experiencing a phase of profound transformation. The challenging decarbonisation objectives proposed by the European Commission – zero-emission urban buses from 2030 – must necessarily be combined with a realistic energy transition of public mobility, which must be able to count on tools to support productive investments and Research & Innovation activities in new technologies.

“The confirmation of Rampini Carlo Spa, in my person, as representative of the Bus section is a source of pride for our company – said the New President.

The bus supply chain is facing numerous challenges today, from very stringent regulations driven by the decarbonisation process, up to the technical improvement and modernization regulations that have already been in force since 2024 and which will have an extremely significant impact.

At the same time, however, it faces a series of opportunities that has not happened for some time, such as the PNRR and the related funds which offer the possibility of speeding up the energy transition thanks to the push towards electricity and hydrogen technology.

The challenges and opportunities of the transition represent a significant commitment for companies in the supply chain. At their side and for their support, I will dedicate my skills and my commitment to representing the members of the ANFIA bus section”. Andrea Rampini succeeds Fabio Magnoni, to whom ANFIA and its associated companies warmly thank him for the work done in representing the Italian bus production chain.