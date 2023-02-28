Home World ANFIA / Euro 7 Regulation: ‘Proposal improbable in timing and onerous’ – News
ANFIA / Euro 7 Regulation: ‘Proposal improbable in timing and onerous’ – News

ANFIA / Euro 7 Regulation: 'Proposal improbable in timing and onerous' – News

At the end of last year, the European Commission published the new regulation proposal on the new Euro 7 standards for light and heavy vehicles, which for the first time also regulates the emissions of braking systems and tires.
The proposal sees the European automotive industry as highly critical in consideration of the enormous transformations that the sector is already facing deriving from the definition of new CO2 reduction targets for cars and vans with the ban on ICE engines by 2035, and the very recent proposal to reduce of CO2 for heavy vehicles (trucks and buses).
In full harmony and sharing with the European commitments to decarbonise, achieve climate neutrality and improve air quality, even the top management of ANFIA, after careful analysis, believe that the Euro 7 proposal is completely improbable in terms of implementation times presented (2025 for light vehicles and 2027 for heavy vehicles), that it is extremely burdensome for the supply chain, that the environmental benefits of the impact assessment are excessively overestimated and that a profound revision of the text is needed during the European legislative process.

