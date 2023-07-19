ANFIA In June, trucks and buses grew respectively by 19.7% and 55.1%. Flexion for towed vehicles – News

June for the truck market is positive. Which record a new double-digit increase, while towed vehicles are confirmed in decline. Finally, the growth trend of buses continues in the month.

Analyzing the June 2023 market in detail, 2,778 registration certificates for new trucks were issued in the month (+19.7% compared to June 2022) and 1,380 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers, i.e. with GVW exceeding 3,500 kg (-10.7%), divided into 117 trailers (-12.7%) and 1,263 semi-trailers (-10.5%).

In the first half of 2023, there were 15,062 registration certificates for new trucks, 12.7% more than in the first six months of 2022, and 8,345 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers (-5% compared to January-June 2022), broken down as follows: 665 trailers (-2.1%) and 7,680 semi-trailers (-5.2%).

For trucks, in the first 6 months of 2023 all four geographical areas maintain a positive sign: +14.4% the North-East, +13.1% the Center +11.8% the North-West and +11 .7% in the South and Islands.

By weight classes, vehicles over 3.5 and up to 5 tonnes once again recorded the most significant growth (+68.6%), followed by vehicles over 12.5 and under 16 tonnes (+19.8 %), from vehicles over 8 and up to 12.5 tons (+16.7%), and from heavy vehicles from 16 tons upwards (+14.1%). On the other hand, vehicles over 5 and up to 8 tons (-5.4%) recorded a negative change.

Again in January-June 2023, rigid trucks increased by 11.2%, while road tractors closed at +14%. In the same period, construction site vehicles grew (+10.8%) and road vehicles also maintained a positive trend (+12.9%).

Analyzing the market by power supply, in the first half of 2023 the market share of gas-powered vehicles was 1.7% (it was 3.6% in January-June 2022), for a total of 255 units, while the electric trucks and diesel/electric hybrids represent just 0.9% of the total (it was 0.2% in January-June 2022).

With reference to towed vehicles, in the first six months of 2023, only the North-West regions showed double-digit growth (+14.9%), while the North-East recorded a decrease (-16.6%) , the Center (-11.7%), and the Southern area and Islands (-4.7%).

Foreign brands totaled 5,059 registration certificates in January-June 2023 (-3.5%); negative variation also for national brands (-7.2%), with 3,286 booklets.

