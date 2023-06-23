ANFIA In May, trucks (+21%) and buses (+60%) grew. Flexion for heavy trailers and semi-trailers (-15.2%) – News

It was a positive May for the truck market, which according to data released by ANFIA is once again positive, returning to double-digit growth. Buses also increased, while towed vehicles still decreased.

Specifically, in May 2,959 registration certificates were issued for new trucks (+21.8% compared to May 2022) and 1,469 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers, i.e. with gross vehicle weight exceeding 3,500 kg (-15.2 %), divided into 154 trailers (+38.7%) and 1,315 semi-trailers (-18.9%).

In the first five months of 2023, there were 12,291 registration certificates for new trucks, 11.3% more than in the first five months of 2022, and 6,971 registration certificates for new heavy trailers and semi-trailers (-3.7% compared January-May 2022), broken down as follows: 548 trailers (+0.6%) and 6,423 semi-trailers (-4%). For trucks, in the first 5 months of 2023 all four geographical areas maintain a positive sign: +68.3% in the North-East, +11.1% in the South and Islands, +10.6% in the North -West and +10.5% the Center.

By weight classes, vehicles over 3.5 and up to 5 tonnes once again recorded the most significant growth (+86.5%), followed by vehicles over 8 and up to 12.5 tonnes (+19, 6%), from vehicles over 12.5 and under 16 tons (+16.8%) and from heavy vehicles from 16 tons upwards (+13.4%). On the other hand, vehicles over 5 and up to 8 tons recorded a negative change (-15.4%).

Also in January-May 2023, rigid trucks increased by 8%, while road tractors closed at +14%. In the same period, construction site vehicles grew (+7.6%) and road vehicles also maintained a positive trend (+11.6%). Analyzing the market by power supply, in the first five months of 2023 the market share of gas-powered vehicles is 1.7% (it was 3.6% in January-May 2022), for a total of 206 units, while electric trucks and diesel/electric hybrids represent just 0.8% of the total (it was 0.1% in January-May 2022).

With reference to towed vehicles, in the first five months of 2023, only the North-West regions grew by double digits (+20%), while the North-East recorded a decrease (-18.7%). the Center (-11.8%), and the Southern area and Islands (-1.3%). Foreign brands totaled 4,258 registration certificates in January-May 2023 (-1%); negative variation also for national brands (-7.6%), with 2,713 booklets.

