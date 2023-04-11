Last month Umberto Tossini (in the photo) – Chief People & Culture Officer of Automobili Lamborghini – was appointed President of the ANFIA Constructors Group and Vice President of the Association for the four-year period 2023-2026.

Tommaso Landolfo (Regulatory Affairs Specialist of Piaggio Group), Antonio Liguori (President and CEO of Industria Italiana Autobus) and Marco Orecchia (CEO of Farid Industrie) were instead elected as delegate members to the General Council of the Association.

The newly elected Tossini presents himself as follows: “Service to the community takes many forms. I gladly accept, animated by the spirit of service, the appointment as President of the ANFIA Constructors Group, thanks to the trust that the member companies have expressed in me. It is a crucial moment for the transformation of the automotive sector. The challenges associated with the ecological and digital transition are crucial to ensure the competitiveness of the country and of the companies that represent it in the European and global context. We must start from clear choices, supported by solid planning shared with all the parties involved. Because only strong and competitive companies can guarantee the country a prosperous future together with the necessary attention to the new generations and the improvement of the quality of work. Without investments in skills and opportunities for sustainable growth, the sense of community is also lost, which is the basis of any solid democracy that looks to the future with trust and respect”.