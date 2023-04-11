Home World ANFIA / Umberto Tossini new President of the Constructors Group and Vice President of the Association – News
World

ANFIA / Umberto Tossini new President of the Constructors Group and Vice President of the Association – News

by admin
ANFIA / Umberto Tossini new President of the Constructors Group and Vice President of the Association – News

Last month Umberto Tossini (in the photo) – Chief People & Culture Officer of Automobili Lamborghini – was appointed President of the ANFIA Constructors Group and Vice President of the Association for the four-year period 2023-2026.

Tommaso Landolfo (Regulatory Affairs Specialist of Piaggio Group), Antonio Liguori (President and CEO of Industria Italiana Autobus) and Marco Orecchia (CEO of Farid Industrie) were instead elected as delegate members to the General Council of the Association.

The newly elected Tossini presents himself as follows: “Service to the community takes many forms. I gladly accept, animated by the spirit of service, the appointment as President of the ANFIA Constructors Group, thanks to the trust that the member companies have expressed in me. It is a crucial moment for the transformation of the automotive sector. The challenges associated with the ecological and digital transition are crucial to ensure the competitiveness of the country and of the companies that represent it in the European and global context. We must start from clear choices, supported by solid planning shared with all the parties involved. Because only strong and competitive companies can guarantee the country a prosperous future together with the necessary attention to the new generations and the improvement of the quality of work. Without investments in skills and opportunities for sustainable growth, the sense of community is also lost, which is the basis of any solid democracy that looks to the future with trust and respect”.


See also  Australia plans to spend 1.3 billion Australian dollars to buy U.S.-made helicopters approved for wasted jqknews
-->

You may also like

Decision to sack defense minister reversed: Israeli opposition...

Xbox and Activision: Microsoft signs another 10-year deal...

trade fairs 2023, open to questions for the...

Fabio Fognini is not playing at the Serbian...

Udinese market – Definite shot / Marino secures...

The Pentagon military plane leaked suspected origin chat...

“Stranizza d’amuri”, the film by Beppe Fiorello conquers...

Xgimi MoGo Pro 2: reception of the projector...

News Udinese – Pafundi: “Staying at the center...

Tara Simov left the hospital | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy