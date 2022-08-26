A new, small hope lights up for the parents of Angela Celentano, the child who died on 10 August 1996 during a trip to Mount Faito, in Vico Equense. She comes from Florida, where the Missing Angels Org association, which has always taken care of missing children in the world, has created with the “age progression” technique, essentially the aging of the face, the image of what Angela could be today, who would be 30 years old today. The image was then disseminated on various social networks, and led to the identification of a South American girl “compatible with her facial features”.

Angela’s parents are cautious, there are too many reports and above all the illusions that have vanished in all these years. But the statements made to the newspaper by the father of the little disappeared, Catello, suggest that the new lead is not to be discarded. “Before proceeding with the DNA test”, he explained, “we must verify a series of elements”