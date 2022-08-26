Home World Angela Celentano, a new hope lights up: in South America a girl has been reported thanks to the image of her “aged” face
World

Angela Celentano, a new hope lights up: in South America a girl has been reported thanks to the image of her “aged” face

by admin
Angela Celentano, a new hope lights up: in South America a girl has been reported thanks to the image of her “aged” face

A new, small hope lights up for the parents of Angela Celentano, the child who died on 10 August 1996 during a trip to Mount Faito, in Vico Equense. She comes from Florida, where the Missing Angels Org association, which has always taken care of missing children in the world, has created with the “age progression” technique, essentially the aging of the face, the image of what Angela could be today, who would be 30 years old today. The image was then disseminated on various social networks, and led to the identification of a South American girl “compatible with her facial features”.

Angela’s parents are cautious, there are too many reports and above all the illusions that have vanished in all these years. But the statements made to the newspaper by the father of the little disappeared, Catello, suggest that the new lead is not to be discarded. “Before proceeding with the DNA test”, he explained, “we must verify a series of elements”

See also  North Korea successfully test-fires hypersonic missile again, Kim Jong-un is present to watch

You may also like

United Kingdom: suspect arrested in the murder of...

Ukraine war: NATO probes hacker’s sale of missile...

Synthetic mouse embryos: Cambridge scientists succeed in stem...

Russia, what is the GRU, the dreaded military...

Biden Maryland “calls for votes” to start the...

9-year-old girl killed in a clash between gangs...

Latest News: The connection between the Zaporozhye nuclear...

Russian spy in Italy: from Mata Hari to...

Camila, the 3-year-old girl wakes up during her...

Dukin’s daughter was killed in a bomb, mainland...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy