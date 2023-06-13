Angela Lanbury’s daughter was in Charles Manson’s cult | Entertainment

Angela Lansbury, the actress who left us last year at the age of 96, did an extraordinary thing to save her daughter from the clutches of a cult.

Actress Angela Lansbury, who we have watched for years in the role of a novelist who solves the most complicated cases – “Murder, she wrote“, she left us last year. Younger generations remember her as “Mrs. Teapot” from the cult cartoon “Beauty and the Beast“, and she once talked about life behind the spotlight.

Angela had three children, two sons and a daughter, Deirdre, with whom she went through terrible problems. When her career was at its peak, her daughter, under the influence of substances, began to steal from her. She took money, sold things from the house, and eventually it was revealed that she fell “under the power” of the cult leader – the notorious murderer Charles Manson.

“They started with cannabis, but switched to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits. It pains me to say it, but at one point Deidre was part of a crowd led by Charles Manson.”Anđela revealed on one occasion.

“I said to my husband Piter: ‘We have to go’. So we pulled up anchor, and moved the family into a house I found in County Cork. “I was attracted to Ireland because it was my mother’s birthplace, and it was also a place where my children would not be exposed to bad influences,” the actress explained.

She added that her children did very well in Ireland, and that Deirdre later got married and opened a restaurant with her partner. The actress then pointed out “that surely one or all of the children would have died had they not left Los Angeles“.

Deirdre saved the cult shortly after Manson’s cult killed actress Sharon Tate who was 8 months pregnant at the time.

During the night of August 9, 1969, he ordered his men to kill the wife of director Roman Polanski. When she was found, there were 16 stab wounds on her body. She was not the only victim. Members of Manson’s cult also killed Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Wojciech Frykowski, who were in the house. The word “Pigs” was written in blood on the door.