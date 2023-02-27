Angelina snapped at the host and the production after performing her song “Chain”.

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

By the end of this week, Serbia will officially choose its representative for Eurovision, and many participants are extensively preparing and rehearsing their final performances.

Among the names of famous musicians is the singer Anđela Vujović, better known as Angelina, who will fight to go to the most prestigious music competition with the song “Chain”. On this occasion, she was a guest in the morning program on RTS, and performed her number, but then there was an inconvenience that was broadcast live on the program.

Angelina performed her song, and after finishing her microphone remained on although the presenter moved on to the next topic. At that moment, the singer snapped: “Thank you for the light you left for me, the same as for Filip. It’s because I’m from the Cooperative, right?!”, she blurted out. The video went viral on social networks, and it is not known what caused Angelina’s reaction.

“New drama”, “Odbrusila”, “Chaos”, are just some of the titles of the recordings, as well as the comments. See:

00:22 angellina argues with oliver kovacevic rts Source: tiktok/@milicakulic098 Source: tiktok/@milicakulic098

