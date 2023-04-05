Former Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lived with their six children in a house that is considered haunted, and the famous actor decided to sell it.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were considered one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, and when they announced that they were divorcing, they disappointed many fans around the world. Although many hoped for a great reconciliation, it never happened, and the former spouses remained on bad terms, ending up in court several times.

During the marital idyll, the couple is lived in a house that is considered haunted, and the story related to it is creepy, in accordance with the “epithet”. The house was bought in 1994 by a Hollywood actor in the Los Feliz area of ​​Los Angeles, and later he lived in the villa with Angelina and their six children. The estate covers almost four thousand square meters. Privacy is guaranteed by a high wire fence and a dense natural tree ring of 3.5 meters, and the house is located in a guarded residential community.

The previous owner of the house was Cassandra Piterson, known as Elvira Mistress of Darknesswho revealed in an interview that she moved out of that villa in the nineties because the house was “haunted”. Pete bought the villa from her for 1.7 million dollars, after which he also invested in the surrounding lands. He combined everything into one estate consisting of five former ones.

Piterson explained that she and her ex-husband spoke to the actor: “We were just warning him that a lot of weird things had been going on in the house since we moved in. And he was very excited about it. He thought it was really cool.”

According to Elvira, the strange things happening in that house weren’t just unusual noises: “I saw people walking upstairs, real people just walking. Once the ghost sat downstairs in front of the fireplace, once he entered my bedroom and then left the room. We saw a person floating around at the bottom of the pool, things like that“.

Elvira said that she is aware that the story seems “crazy”, but such things happen to her. The situation became so serious that invited a priest to perform an exorcism in the house. While she struggled with it all, Brad didn’t mind at all, he was enthralled by her story. “I mean, there aren’t many customers for whom that would be a selling point, but he said, ‘Oh, that’s so cool’. I love that he valued the house so much,” she added.

In January, news broke that Hollywood actor Brad Pitt had put this property on the market for sale, and now officially sold for 39 million dollars, or 36 million euros. As he and Angelina expanded their family, the two of them also filled the yard and garden with fields for various activities. In addition to the house, the luxurious property also has a swimming pool, tennis court, skate park, dance hall, movie theater, garage for motorcycles and cars, stone house and lake.

Former Hollywood couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt after the divorce, they remained on bad terms, and countless dismissals “rained down” from both sides. The actress even submitted scandalous documents to the court in which she claims that her ex-husband attacked her during a private flight and that strangled one of their children, while hitting the other in the face. Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife because she sold her part of the “Chateau Miraval” winery in France, which they bought together and where they got married, and Angelina accused her ex-husband of violence as part of the lawsuit.

