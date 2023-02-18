“Unfortunately the lifeless body of was found Angel Zen. We have already proceeded to inform the family and through our Embassy in Turkey to start the procedures for returning the body to Italy. I cling to the pain of your loved ones”, the Foreign Minister gave the news, Antonio Tajanitheir Twitter. “The Italian embassy and officials are at work and we will try to repatriate him as soon as possible. With Zen, the Italian victims of the earthquake rise to 7″, he added later at the opening of the press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers. Tajani’s reference to the overall victims is to the Italian-Syrian family found lifeless in recent days in Syria.

Angelo Zen’s body was identified by a dog unit of the Italian Guardia di Finanza mountain rescue. The financiers sent by the Foreign Ministry to support the Italian Civil Protection have been digging incessantly since Monday among the remains of the Safron Hotelthe 8-storey hotel where Zen stayed completely destroyed by the earthquake.

The Guardia di Finanza, the Fire Brigade, the police and the Carabinieri worked together on the spot, in close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Thanks to the analysis of the hotel plans, the Italian teams first managed to identify the point where the room was located and subsequently, after three days of searching under the rubble, they identified 3 bodies. Zen’s was the last to be extracted, with the help of Turkish Usar teams. The recognition of the sixty-year-old from Veneto was instead carried out by police and carabinieri personnel, as well as by that of the Italian Embassy in Ankara who arrived on the spot.

To identify Zen’s body – reported the head of the mountain rescue unit of the Guardia di Finanza on the spot, lieutenant colonel Alessandro Alberioli – it was the dog Fury, specialized in searching for people and led by the prisoner Francesco D’Urso, dog instructor of the mountain rescue of Antrodoco (Rieti). The animal also suffered leg injuries that required several stitches. “We have been operating for days in very difficult conditions”, says Alberioli. The unit, made up of six financiers and three dogs, the only ones present in the area, is based in Antioch where it is looking for another 24 missing under a 7-storey building reduced to rubble. However, every day two financiers and a dog moved to Kahramanmaras in search of Angelo Zen.

Zen, 60 years old, was an industrial technician specialized in goldsmith machinery in the province of Vicenza. He was in Turkey for a business trip and was staying in a hotel in Kahramanmaras, one of the most affected by the earthquake that devastated southern Turkey more than a week ago, destroyed by the earthquake. His family had lost contact with him on February 5th. The next morning he was supposed to meet a Turkish partner to discuss business.

A few days ago the discovery of a body led to think it could be that of Zen, but the body was later identified by the Turkish family through the mobile phone and shoes. To confirm it atbreaking latest news they had been the fire brigade and the mountain rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Passo Rolle, part of the 60 men that Italy sent to search for survivors and corpses in Turkey, some of whom had been stationed in Kahramanmaras to try to give answers about the fate of our compatriot.

There are at least 42,000 victims of the earthquake: 36,187 in Turkey, according to data provided by the Turkish civil protection, and at least 6,000 in Syria. Among these, also the Italian family of Syrian origin who were missing in Antioch, a Turkish city hit by the earthquake. The bodies of three adults and three minors were found on 11 February.