Angola, largest pink diamond of the last 300 years found
Angola, largest pink diamond of the last 300 years found

Angola, largest pink diamond of the last 300 years found

Angola celebrates its new pink diamond, “Lulo Rose”. The 170-carat stone, named after the mine in which it was found, weighs 34 grams and is the largest discovery in the last 300 years, after the 185-carat Daria-i-Noor diamond, now among the crown jewels. Iranian. It reports the Bbc.

“Lulo Rose” is a type 2a diamond, meaning it has little or no impurities. “This record and the spectacular pink diamond recovered by Lulo continue to highlight Angola as a major player on the world stage,” said Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources. The stone is the fifth largest diamond recovered from the Lulo mine, operated by the Australian company Lucapa Diamond and the Angolan government.

Similar diamonds have been sold for tens of millions of dollars in the past, with the one nicknamed “Pink Sta’r” bought at a Hong Kong auction for $ 71.2 million in 2017. The largest known pink diamond is the Daria. -i-Noor, discovered in India and which experts believe was cut from an even larger stone, while the record among rough diamonds belongs to the Cullinan, with 3,107 carats and over half a kilo. Found in South Africa in 1905, it has been cut into 105 different stones, the largest of which is part of Britain’s crown jewels. (HANDLE).

