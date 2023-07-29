Home » Animal Collective announce their new album with “Soul Capturer”
Animal Collective announce their new album with "Soul Capturer"

Animal Collective announce their new album with “Soul Capturer”

After reissue “Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanised” (2023) and compose a soundtrack for the film “The Inspection” (2022), Animal Collective have confirmed with the release of the single “Soul Capturer” that a new project is on the way. titled “Isn’t It Now?”he twelfth studio album from the American band pop experimental will arrive September 29th.

Made up of nine songs, it includes “Defeat” -a 22-minute track that will be released on the 12″ vinyl edition that will be released in August-. Through a press release we have learned that “Isn’t It Now?” it will be the longest job they have carried out to date, with a total of 64 minutes of duration. Also included on it is “King’s Walk”, a single they played for Tiny Desk (Home) Concertbut it will have the absence of “The Challenge” -the B-side of “Defeat”-.

In this way, we will have to wait until the penultimate day of September to be able to assess the new Animal Collective project, of which we already know the list of songs that make it up: “Soul Capturer”, “Genie’s Open”, “Broke Zodiac”, “Magicians From Baltimore”, “Defeat”, “Gem & I”, “Stride Rite”, “All The Clubs Are Broken”, “King’s Walk”.

