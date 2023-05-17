Animal Collective dare with Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

The version of “Dreams”, which is part of the recently released reissue of the debut album by the American group “Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished”originally released in the year 2000 and which has been remastered for the occasion, has its usual and particular rhythm changes, with a looping soundscape of synthesizers and high doses of psychedelia. Dave Portner (also know as Avey Tara) assumed in this recording the functions of main voice and Josh Dibb (better known as Deakin) mixed the track.