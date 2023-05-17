Animal Collective dare with Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

The version of “Dreams”, which is part of the recently released reissue of the debut album by the American group “Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished”originally released in the year 2000 and which has been remastered for the occasion, has its usual and particular rhythm changes, with a looping soundscape of synthesizers and high doses of psychedelia. Dave Portner (also know as Avey Tara) assumed in this recording the functions of main voice and Josh Dibb (better known as Deakin) mixed the track.
Animal Collective have always revered the greats of pop, as their penchant for inspiration from The Beach B0ys is well known, but we hadn’t yet heard this adaptation from what are considered one of the biggest acts of quality pop, Fleetwood Mac, and one of its most emblematic themes. “Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished” It has been reissued with a new remastering and including various extra tracks.