Nowadays when you want to know something, you search the internet and get answers about everything. Fast, easy but very aseptic.

Instead, when you pick up a book, a newspaper, a magazine, all the senses are set in motion: from the satisfaction of looking at the paper work, the touch to be able to leaf through it which almost gives off a sense of warmth, the smell of the paper just printed. And then the satisfaction of being able to read and re-read it, sitting comfortably on the sofa, traveling by train, lying down on the beach, stretched out on the grass….

Well, I picked up number 4 of the “Anime Cult” magazine published by Sprea Editori, and it was a sensory journey, first of all for what I expressed first inherent in the paper versions and then this sensation of time travel. Articles that address, in a pleasant, accurate way with many curiosities, souls, events, characters that characterized the 80s and 90s, allowing those who lived them to relive pleasant sensations; for example, reading the services dedicated to the series “Mago Pancione”, “Daitarn 3” and “I Cavalieri dello Zodiaco”, all the sequences, the jokes of the protagonists, the most exciting moments or in any case the more intense ones.

A read excellently created even for those who have not lived through those decades, a reason to discover titles that have made the history of Japanese animation in Italy and which have made it possible to lay the foundations for the future successful series that we are watching today.

A magazine full of images that make you jump with emotion, when you see the models of the Knights of the Zodiac produced by Giochi Preziosi in the blue box, or the dolls of Lady Oscar by Ceppi rats, the magazine “La Banda”, the video cassettes (VHS) of the Yamato Video erotic necklace….

Leafing through the pages of “Anime Cult” is a concentrate of emotions and memories, the great ability of the entire editorial team in drafting a product that is not limited only to a commercial purpose but rather a historical account of the artistic-cultural aspect of the movement ” nerd” made in Japan, written with passion and with the heart, in whose lines all readers see each other again.

The articles are written, without using who knows what high-sounding words or philosophical concepts, but in an engaging way, almost as if the editors wanted to establish a conversation between enthusiasts who have found each other, a friendly meeting.

Everything is pleasant, including the interviews: in this issue the Kappa Boys, the voice actor Stefano Onofri, the musical band I Raggi Fotonici, the voice of the direct protagonists who tell behind the scenes and details that otherwise would have remained closed in the drawers of their memories.

But now I let you go and read it and fully enjoy this dreamy reading.