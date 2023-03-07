The road haulage associations ANITA, FAI and FEDIT, together with Confindustria and its other associative components, present an appeal on the judgment of inadmissibility expressed by the European Court regarding the appeal filed by the associations on the unilateral limitations on the road transit of heavy vehicles imposed by the Tyrol along the Brenner Axis. The Associations will therefore continue the legal action started at the European level, believing that the legal conditions exist to allow private individuals to act. This would put an end to Austria’s repeated violation of the principles of free movement of goods and ensure fair competition between the borders of the Union. The Associations believe that the work of the European Commission in this matter has been ineffective and, at the same time, deficient. Therefore, immediate clarity is needed.

The question of the appeal of private individuals, on which the European Court decides, must be kept separate from that of the appeal of a Member State, which instead falls within the competence of the Court of Justice. It should therefore be clarified that the pronouncement was expressed by the Tribunal and not by the Court. Furthermore, in our opinion, the Court’s decision is based on outdated jurisprudence criteria, without taking into account the most up-to-date judgments by the Court, which instead would have accepted similar requests from private individuals. Not to mention that the Court did not express itself on the legitimacy of the limitations. For these reasons, the Associations are appealing against the Court’s order which does not limit the action of the Italian State to apply to the European Court of Justice to request the opening of an infringement procedure against Austria.