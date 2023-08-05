ANITA ‘It is good to equate HVO biofuel to diesel for tax purposes’ – News

With the conversion into law of the Regasification Decree Law, the equalization of the tax treatment and the refund of the excise duty between commercial diesel used as fuel and HVO biofuel was ratified.

“This is excellent news for road haulage companies, which consider HVO a concrete opportunity for environmental transition for the sector – comments the President of ANITA Riccardo Morelli – Measures of this type are important and decisive signals for the ever greater than biofuels in heavy transport”.

“We are confident that the awareness that biofuels can make an important contribution to the decarbonisation of transport will also definitively mature in Europe.” – said Morelli.

