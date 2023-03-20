Three days ago, Friday 17 March 2023, in Rome at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the discussion table between the road haulage trade associations and Deputy Minister Rixi was convened for the purpose of discussing the most relevant and urgent issues for the sector.

ANITA and FEDIT, together with the other Associations, underlined to the Deputy Minister the urgency of arriving as quickly as possible to define the rules necessary for the use of the 285 million for the recovery of costs incurred for the purchase of diesel, the need to unblock the payment of the Adblue bonus and the procedures for applications relating to the LNG bonus, the need for implementing decrees to be issued for the incentives relating to investments and training and the necessary exemption of road haulage companies from paying the ART contribution.

Deputy Minister Rixi listened carefully to the proposals of the Associations and, in order to guarantee constant and functional discussion in the coming months, as requested by ANITA and FEDIT, announced the establishment of a permanent table, coordinated by the head of the department Maria Teresa Di Matteo, who will meet on a monthly basis and who will address the critical points highlighted during the meeting.

Among these, ANITA and FEDIT have particularly underlined the need to counter the phenomenon of non-payment of VAT in the field of logistics contracts, requesting the introduction of the reverse charge mechanism for such contracts. Added to this are the issues related to the delicate question relating to the timing of vehicle inspections; to the shortage of drivers in the sector, for which ANITA and FEDIT have requested the increase of the exemption limit of the amounts of travel allowances, still in 1995; the regulation of waiting times for loading and unloading, with a focus on waiting times in ports; resources for Marebonus and Ferrobonus to favor the modal shift, with a review of the current legislation; the revision of the calendar of driving bans.