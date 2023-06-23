ANITA New President Morelli presented: “Enhancing national entrepreneurial heritage” – News

The passing of the baton from Thomas Baumgartner to Riccardo Morelli as regards the Presidency of ANITA took place today at the Hotel Parco dei Principi in Rome. At the center of the Assembly were many highly topical and important topics for road haulage and logistics: decarbonisation, energy transition, intermodality, innovation, training, work, legality.

In greeting the audience, Baumgartner wanted to thank all the people with whom he worked during his mandate: businesswomen and entrepreneurs, representatives of trade associations, trade unions, institutions, underlining his firm conviction: “the activity of logistics and transport is essential for a country’s economic and social system, and the COVID pandemic period has demonstrated it, and it is essential for the competitiveness of national products on international markets. Strong, professional and competent transport and logistics companies are a value for the country”.

“For me it is a great honor to be able to lead such an authoritative association that has contributed to writing the history of Italian road haulage”. Thus began the new President of ANITA Riccardo Morelli, then entering into the merits of the policies, reforms and associative proposals functional to the general interest of the sector. Morelli highlighted how the country’s future choices must be oriented towards the enhancement and innovation of the national entrepreneurial heritage.

He then underlined the need for a strategic political vision on the mobility of goods at national and European level, thanks also to greater intermodality, useful for guaranteeing the physical and economic connection between Italy and abroad, between the North and the South of the country, between the islands and the rest of the peninsula in favor of territorial continuity.

The political objectives linked to the environmental and technological transition process, which can undoubtedly represent an engine of growth and development for businesses, must be realistic and achievable for Morelli, also thanks to the fundamental contribution of biomethane and advanced biofuels.

President Morelli then wanted to address the delicate issue of the mismatch between supply and demand in the road haulage sector, which today requires increasingly specialized and qualified figures but which struggles to gain a foothold among young people entering the world of work, identifying in the reform of the public technical education system, in the simplification of the procedures necessary to obtain the qualifications and in the strengthening of ad hoc training courses in the technical institutes of possible solutions to stem the problem and guarantee the growth and development of the sector.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini participated in the work of the Assembly with a significant speech from the stage, in which he thanked ANITA for its precious role as interlocutor and explained the priorities of his Ministry for the growth of the sector.

