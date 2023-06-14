Home » ANITA On 22 June in Rome, the Assembly “Let’s move the economy” – News
ANITA On 22 June in Rome, the Assembly "Let's move the economy" – News

ANITA On 22 June in Rome, the Assembly "Let's move the economy" – News

The annual ANITA meeting entitled “Let’s move the economy” is scheduled in Rome, at the Hotel Parco dei Principi (9.00 am), on 22 June. Which represents an important moment of discussion on the centrality of the transport sector for the entire national economic system and on the possible future development opportunities of the sector.

During the Assembly, which will be opened by the greeting of the outgoing President Thomas Baumgartner and the report of the new President of ANITA Riccardo Morelli on the programmatic guidelines of the Association for the next four years, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and the Deputy Ministers of Infrastructure will intervene and Transport Galeazzo Bignami and Edoardo Rixi.

In two interesting round tables, which will alternate with the institutional interventions of the MIT representatives, the main themes of the day will be explored. In the first round table, entitled “Energy, Environment, Innovation for the development of freight transport and logistics”, the Head of Institutional Relations at Eni Sustainable Mobility SpA Alessandro Sabbini, the President of the Industrial Vehicles Section of UNRAE Paolo A. Starace, the ANFIA delegate for freight transport Luca Sra and the Head of the Secretariat of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy Marco Calabrò will discuss the future of alternative fuels and industrial vehicles.

“The human factor as a lever of competitiveness” will be the theme of the second round table, in which Damiano Frosi, Director of the “Gino Marchet” Contract Logistics Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, Paolo Pennesi, Head of the National Labor Inspectorate, Stefano Malorgio, FILT-CGIL Secretary General and Simona Montesarchio, Director General of the PNRR Mission Unit of the Ministry of Education and Merit. At the end of the day there will be the delivery of the “Driver of the Year Award”, the recognition created by ANITA with the aim of promoting the virtuous practices of the drivers of its member companies in the eyes of the public.

