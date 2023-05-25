ANITA PRESIDENCY The General Council approves the “team” and programmatic lines – News

The process for the renewal of the ANITA Presidency continues to progress. During yesterday’s meeting of the General Council of the Association, the programmatic guidelines for the four-year period 2023-2027 and the “team” of the four Vice Presidents were in fact approved, on the proposal of the President-designate Riccardo Morelli.

Luigi Ambrosio, Giorgio Frigo, Natale Mariella and Roberto Volpato will support Riccardo Morelli during their mandate. The designated President of ANITA has also entrusted the outgoing President Thomas Baumgartner with the role of contact person on issues related to the Brenner corridor and Mario Di Martino the role of contact person for existing problems in connections with the islands and port logistics.

It will now be up to the General Assembly, which will be held in Rome on June 21st, to elect the President, the Vice Presidents and approve the four-year program of activities of the Presidency.