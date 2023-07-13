Home » ANITA “The ban on trucks without a blind spot sensor is not a valid solution” – News
The City Council of Milan has approved the resolution which introduces, in area B of the city, the prohibition of access and circulation of industrial vehicles that do not mount sensors capable of detecting the presence of vehicles or people in the blind spot.

In fact, starting from 1 October 2023, a ban on circulation on weekdays will be introduced in the affected area for vehicles intended for the transport of goods with a maximum mass exceeding 12 tonnes, with the exception of those equipped with a blind spot sensor and special sticker that signals the danger.

If the owners are in possession of a purchase contract for a blind spot detection system, they will be able to drive until the device is installed and in any case no later than December 31, 2024.

For vehicles with a maximum mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes but not exceeding 12 tonnes, the bans will enter into force in October 2024, with the same possibility of derogation no later than 31 December 2025.

ANITA, which in recent months had already expressed its negative opinion against a highly discriminatory measure for the sector, launches a further appeal to the Municipality of Milan to re-establish the full circulation of goods within the Lombard capital.

