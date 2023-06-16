Home » ANITA The “Driver of the Year 2023” award will be presented on 22 June – News
World

ANITA The “Driver of the Year 2023” award will be presented on 22 June – News

by admin
ANITA The “Driver of the Year 2023” award will be presented on 22 June – News

In the wake of the great success of the last edition, the “Driver of the Year 2023” award will be presented to the ANITA Assembly on 22 June, created by the Association to highlight drivers who have demonstrated great professionalism over time in carrying out their work and who can, through the story of their personal experience, bring the young drivers of the future closer to the profession.

Therefore, ANITA has decided to dedicate an important moment of its public assembly to the enhancement of the profession of driver of heavy vehicles, an increasingly indispensable figure for a sector that has been suffering for years from serious difficulties linked to the lack of qualified professional figures.

A third and impartial commission evaluated the numerous applications sent by companies associated with ANITA, electing the name of the driver who more than others stood out for his or her professionalism and experience and who will be awarded during the work of the Assembly.

See also  Massakory and the note of discord - Le Regard de Mahmoud

You may also like

Overcoming Maternal Guilt: Tips from a Mom

The president of South Africa meets Zelensky, he...

Tornado hits small Texas town, at least 3...

Crvena zvezda and Partizan in the ABA league...

Payments for ISA and lump-sum taxpayers are postponed...

The Harvard Psychedelic Club, Don Lattin’s book review...

The wreckage of the North Korean space vehicle...

Huawei and ZTE, the EU increases the dose:...

Hostage crisis Rudo | Info

Why is it so difficult to know how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy