ANITA “The reform of the Highway Code is good”. Morelli: “Fundamental for the operation of the sector and for safety” – News

The National Association of Automobile Transport Companies welcomes the approval by the Council of Ministers of the bill and the delegation for the reform of the Highway Code and hopes that this represents a first but indispensable step for the protection of the circulation of goods and people throughout the national territory.

The delegation for the reform of the Highway Code provides for a substantial reform of the current sanctioning discipline, the rewriting of a “short code”, the coordination between the provisions in force and the use of delegation tools useful for intervening quickly on the adjustment of the legislation.

“The reform of the Highway Code is a priority for our Association. – declared the President of ANITA Riccardo Morelli – The updating and simplification of traffic rules, but also prevention and road education, which thanks to the efforts of companies have led to a significant decrease in the percentage of accidents involving heavy vehicles, are essential to improve the operations of our sector and road safety, protecting the safety of millions of people who travel the roads of our country every day”.

“We also appreciate that the review of the Code is based on clarity and brevity, for the benefit of a more effective implementation of the rules – continues Morelli – and that it is possible to intervene more quickly when it comes to intervening on technical standards, conditioned by continuous technological evolutions or when they derive from European regulations”.

