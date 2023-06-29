Home » ANITA “The reform of the Highway Code is good”. Morelli: “Fundamental for the operation of the sector and for safety” – News
World

ANITA “The reform of the Highway Code is good”. Morelli: “Fundamental for the operation of the sector and for safety” – News

by admin
ANITA “The reform of the Highway Code is good”. Morelli: “Fundamental for the operation of the sector and for safety” – News

The National Association of Automobile Transport Companies welcomes the approval by the Council of Ministers of the bill and the delegation for the reform of the Highway Code and hopes that this represents a first but indispensable step for the protection of the circulation of goods and people throughout the national territory.

The delegation for the reform of the Highway Code provides for a substantial reform of the current sanctioning discipline, the rewriting of a “short code”, the coordination between the provisions in force and the use of delegation tools useful for intervening quickly on the adjustment of the legislation.

“The reform of the Highway Code is a priority for our Association. – declared the President of ANITA Riccardo Morelli – The updating and simplification of traffic rules, but also prevention and road education, which thanks to the efforts of companies have led to a significant decrease in the percentage of accidents involving heavy vehicles, are essential to improve the operations of our sector and road safety, protecting the safety of millions of people who travel the roads of our country every day”.

“We also appreciate that the review of the Code is based on clarity and brevity, for the benefit of a more effective implementation of the rules – continues Morelli – and that it is possible to intervene more quickly when it comes to intervening on technical standards, conditioned by continuous technological evolutions or when they derive from European regulations”.

See also  Outback brings the menu of extraordinary items – MONDO MODA

You may also like

Xbox has launched far fewer exclusives than PlayStation...

Aca Lukas is not in a fight with...

Kevin Panter remains in Partizan Sport

Poll: 60% of Americans believe gun violence is...

Gb, Carlo and Camilla pose in masks for...

“The application for paying tickets online is amazing”

News Udinese – Balzaretti introduces himself to the...

Riders Of The Canyon, review of their self-titled...

Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo, a life in the...

Fires in Canada continue to fill many American...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy