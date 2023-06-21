Anja Mit in bikini | Fun

An attractive Serbian actress published a video from her vacation

Source: Instagram/anjamitofficial

Anja Mit, a Serbian actress who has recently been swimming in the waters of hosting, posted on Instagram a series of pictures and videos from her vacation in Greece, which she is enjoying with her husband.

Anja posed first in a pink, then a blue bikini with sequins, and on that occasion showed her attributes.

Next to the photos, Anja also wrote that she “didn’t train for 2 months”, but her followers quickly “silenced” her with comments that she looked beautiful.

See:



See description

LARGE BREASTS OF SERBIAN ACTRESS IN CLOSE-UP: She undressed on the beach, everything is bursting and shining – look at Anja!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/anjamitofficialNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/anjamitofficialNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/anjamitofficialNo. picture: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/anjamitofficialNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/anjamitofficialNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/anjamitofficialNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

