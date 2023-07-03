Anja Todorović joins Zadruga 7 | Fun

The head of Pink Television, Željko Mitrović, announced that the reality program Zadruga will be broadcast again this year, but under changed conditions.

Source: TV Pink

The owner of Pink television, Željko Mitrović, announced that a new project called “Cooperative 7 – Elite” will be launched soon. This time everything will be completely different. The prize pool will vary, so the total sum will be as much as 250,000 euros, and it will the winner will receive 100,000 euros, the second place, third place and fourth place 50,000 euros each.

Although the disqualified participants of the Cooperative have been removed from guest appearances in the “Narod pita” shows and are allegedly on the “black list”, according to unofficial information, there has been a reversal and one of them could be in the new season. Dušica Jakovljević revealed that the reality show starts in September, and there are rumors that we could also watch a famous football player in front of the cameras.

As it is speculated, prominent players of the Cooperative will enter the “Elite”, a among them is another famous name, Anja Todorović. Todorović stood out during Zadruga 4 because of her turbulent relationship with Jovan Cvijetić Cvelet, and after going out, they managed to resolve their disagreements, and in the end they made the engagement official.

Anja announced on her Instagram profile that she is the new face of Zadruga 7, and it is not known whether Cvele will enter with her. In the final of Zadruga 6, she appeared in the company of Radomir Marinković Taki to support Maja Marinković and show off her figure and long legs, and many did not immediately recognize her.



This is what Anja used to look like!



Source: Courier

