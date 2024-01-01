Home » Ankara, arrested Al Jundi, the feared Hattab El Muhacir head of ISIS in Syria: he was planning attacks
World

by admin
Turkish intelligence (MIT) has arrested the head of ISIS in the Syrian city of Aleppo: Abdullah al Jundi has been accused by Ankara of planning attacks against Turkish forces. In particular, Anadolu Agency reports, Al Jundi – code name Hattab El Muhacir – was responsible for planning actions against vehicles belonging to the Turkish security forces in Syria.

The arrested person, Turkish intelligence forces report, provided information on members of the organization carrying out terrorist activities. During the operation, material with the organization’s plans was also seized.

