Ankara, explosion in a missile factory: 5 dead. “Caused by a chemical reaction”

And’explosion in a missile factory ad Ankarain Türkiyeresulted in the death of 5 people. After the explosion – probably triggered by a “chemical reaction” – has generated a fire which affected the victims, who would all be employees of the Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (Mke), owner of the plant where the accident occurred.

The industry is located on the outskirts of Ankara and – as explained by the governor of the city Vasip Shahin – the explosion occurred around 8.45 am, 7.45 am in Italy. The governor himself then announced that calls are underway investigations of in-depth analysis by the search and, only at the end of them, there may be further updates and clearer information on the matter.