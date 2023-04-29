Home » Anna Alexander on Charlie Sheen and the series Two and a Half Men | Entertainment
by admin
Anna Alexander, an actress who made a career in America, reveals her impressions of shooting a hit sitcom with Charlie Sheen

Source: YouTube/Warner Bros

Actress Ana Aleksander, who as Ana Stojanović played Sljiva’s daughter in the films “Sekula se opet zeni” and “Sekula innocently accused”, built a Hollywood career during which she collaborated with Charlie Sheen in the hit sitcom “Two and a Half Men”:

In the show Realna priča on Kurir TV, she revealed what the Hollywood actor looked like after the cameras were turned off.

“The role in that series was my first job on television in America. I auditioned for one role, and then I got a completely different one. I have to say that it is one of the least interesting roles for me,” said Ana and revealed that Shin had a big problem with drugs at the time.

“That was the period when Charlie Sheen was really doing a lot of drugs and it had its consequences. That set was kind of very sad and very quiet even though it was a sitcom. Only one day is the sitcom filmed in front of a live audience, and the rest is filmed without it. They just edit the footage of that laughter. He was nice, but he was like half dead. That was very interesting. When we were on stage, he was awake, as if nothing had happened to him, a perfect actor. When it ends, it abruptly and completely shuts down and gets a lifeless, tired facial expression“.

Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

